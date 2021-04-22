Nameless recovers Instagram account

Nameless performs on stage during the Kenya @ 55 Sherehe Festival at the Nairobi Railways Grounds on December 11, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nameless performs on stage during the Kenya @ 55 Sherehe Festival at the Nairobi Railways Grounds on December 11, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Singer David Mathenge, commonly known as Nameless, has recovered his Instagram account.

The musician lost his verified Instagram account which has 1.2 million to hackers who locked him out for about two weeks.

While sharing the update, the father of two shared a fun-filled Tik-Tok video he made with his daughter Tumi Mathenge and captioned, “Guess who is back on IG! We are so happy over here, and grateful to all that assisted me to get it back. Will fill you in on that later,” he wrote.

At the end of his post, Nameless shared a hashtag #Clothinglinedroppingsoon

Hinting a major project happening soon.

Celebrities and fans welcomed him back on Instagram.

Sheilamwanyigha wrote, @Welcome back!!! ✨✨✨.”

Chefalimandhry posted, “We missed you brother welcome back.”

Makenakenya said, “ Im so happy ve been checking ths page after every 1 hr nikikuta ballers na choka. I thank God for ths🙏 Tusinyorite kabisa sasa bro🔥🔥🔥.”

Semgo_slimmingtea added, “Woooow, congratulations. You got your account back.”