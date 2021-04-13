Nameless loses Instagram account to hackers





Musician Nameless has lost his Instagram account to hackers.

His account, which is verified and has more than 1.2 million followers, was on Monday taken over by hackers who are suspected to be from Iraq, who started posting their own material.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nameless™ (@namelesskenya)

Nameless said his team was working to recovery the vibrant account, but in the meantime he would be using his other social pages to communicate with his fans.

“Hey fam… Just to let you know, my IG account was hacked Jana..🤦🏾‍♂️… We are working with a dedicated team to sort it out, and pray that we will be back in control ASAP . Will keep you updated. For now I will be communicating though here and Twitter, na pia Tiktok , hapo naweza release stress na madance stingo,” he posted on Facebook.

The news was first shared by his wife, fellow musician Wahu, who posted, “ Hey fam. NAMELESS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED. We are working to resolve the issue but for now please disregard any posts coming from Nameless kenya account.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wahu (@wahukagwi)

Nameless is not the first celebrity to lose his social media platform to hackers.

In 2018, DJ Pierra Makena’s Instagram page was also hacked, while Jalang’o lost recently access to his Twitter account and NTV anchor Dennis Okari lost his Facebook account.

Comedian Flaqo also briefly lost access to his YouTube account in October 2020.