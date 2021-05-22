Nameless disturbed by ‘illuminati’ link

Wahu (left) and her husband Nameless all smiles after she won the Music Video of the Year during the 14th Annual Groove Awards on June 1, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Wahu (left) and her husband Nameless all smiles after she won the Music Video of the Year during the 14th Annual Groove Awards on June 1, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Veteran singer David Mathenge, better known by his moniker Nameless, says he is still disturbed with the rumuor that he is a member of Illmunitai, a reported cult sect.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Nameless says he’s never gotten over the rumor which started doing rounds when his close friend and popular rapper E-Sir passed on in 2003.

Nameless met E-Sir when he signed for Ogopa Deejays record label over 20 years ago.

The two went on to form an inseparable bond as friends and performers.

They also collaborated on a number of songs including Boomba train and Maisha which turned out to be massive hits in the early 2000s.

Being the biggest contemporary urban musicians at the time, the two were always touring different parts of the country for performances.

But one fateful Sunday as they were rushing from Nakuru back to Nairobi for another show, they were involved in a tragic accident that claimed the life of E-sir. Nameless survived but he says memories of the event are still fresh as if it happened yesterday.

With the death of E-sir whose is still regarded as the best lyrical genius and free-flowing rapper to ever grace the country, claims emerged that Nameless had sacrificed him to the Illuminati cult, for the sake of his musical career success.

“That’s the weirdest, disgusting, and most disappointing allegations ever made against me. I was still mourning the loss of someone I considered not only a friend but my small brother when that ridiculous rumor started going round. I wondered why people would think like that. Why would I kill someone I dearly loved? That affected me so much and got me depressed. The rumor died but I still see a few people talk about it on comment sections (of my social media pages,” Nameless opened up.

The allegations only got worse seven months later when another top rapper who was close to Nameless, namely K-Rupt real name Calton Juma was shot dead on his way for a show in Nyahururu.

“I was still mourning E-sir loss when K-Rupt was killed and the rumored gained momentum. We were close too. At the time Nameless was big. I was everywhere man and anything that happened to any artiste at the time was tied to me. I remember even when Wicky Mosh died it was still claimed that I sacrificed him,” Mathenge added.

The 44-year-old is currently gearing up towards the premiering of a reality show with his wife Wahu Kagwi namely My Love.

The first episode of the docu-reality show will air on Showmax on Monday midnight.

One of the 13 episodes of the show is dedicated to E-sir. The show is created by Food of Kenya and Sol Family producer Eugene Mbugua.