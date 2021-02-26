Nairobi Burger Week is back, bigger and tastier

A Texas Classic Burger served with onion rings offered at Urban Gourmet Westgate Branch during the launch of the Nairobi Burger Festival (NBF) 2021 on February 23, 2021. The festival will be taking place in various participating eateries within the city. Picture by Francis Nderitu

For the next 10 days, diners have the chance to enjoy delicious burgers at more than 100 restaurants as the famed Nairobi Burger Week (NBW) returns.

EatOut has partnered with restaurants to offer diners 2-for-1 burger deals, ‘Burger + drink’ meal combos and other discounted offers.

This year, NBW will not only focus on dine-in services but also on deliveries to cater to a wider market.

Through UberEats, diners can expect to indulge in mouth-watering burgers from their favourite restaurants at the comfort of their home or office by ordering in.

According to Joy Wairimu, EatOut’s General Manager, Burger Week has come to be a main fixture in the culinary calendar of events in Kenya and this fifth edition promises to be bigger, better, tastier and fun.

“Just as with our previous burger week events, the focus is to ensure diners enjoy great food with their friends and family, as well as create memorable experiences. The partnership with over 100 restaurants in the city will leave diners spoilt for choice,” she said.

“We are teaming up with Eat Out Kenya to bring out the best that Kenyan restaurants have to offer during Burger Week. Through this partnership, we want to showcase the diversity of restaurants that people can search for, discover and order from at the touch of a button and have their favourite burgers delivered reliably and quickly to their homes or offices,” said Nadeem Anjarwalla, UberEats General Manager for Kenya.

The Nairobi Burger Week is happening from February 26 to March 7.