Naiboi, Avril renew rivalry in new year

Kenyan pop artiste Naiboi has renewed his rivalry with Kenyan songbird Avril Nyambura.

The 2 in 1 hit maker last week said that he was willing to collaborate with any other female artiste except Avril.

The two engaged in a bitter exchange after Naiboi posted a video on his Instagram page asking his fans for suggestions on which female artiste he should collaborate with.

“Just asking, mnataka nifanye ngoma na female artiste mgani ambaye vibe yangu na yake iko sawa? Let me know anyone but nisiskie Avril kwa comment. Just keep it real. Nisione Avril kwa comments,” said Naiboi.

That seemed to anger Avril who responded on the post saying she had been tagged by one her fans. She told Naiboi to get over it.

“Hee !just got tagged in this! Dude kwani nilibreak heart yako aje ?? Twenty twenty haitaki makasiriko za 2018, holding on for two years ?? Gai, I’d hate to be your chic. Forgive and forget …”

But Naiboi retorted: “That’s why you have your own IG account , enda uadike hizi vitu huko ps..That’s why you are not my girlfriend.”

The two artistes have been at each other since 2018 when Avril turned down Naiboi’s offer to feature in his hit song 2 in 1.

In early 2019, Avril was forced to open up after a fan asked her why she snubbed the offer yet she agreed to feature in Otile Brown’s Kenyan girl.

She said she “just did not want to work with him”. She added that she was still in hospital since it was after she had just delivered her baby.