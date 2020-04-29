Nadia Mukami latest celeb to be bullied out of social media

Singer Nadia Mukami says she is taking a social media break after being the recipient of harsh insults on the internet.

Nadia says the number of insults thrown at her for the past one month have caused her a lot of heartaches, leaving her to break down.

“Am writing this with tears in my eyes and they are already swollen coz of crying! I know they say I am a public figure, I need not to show emotions; I will show my emotions!!! There isn’t an insult I haven’t received!! All levels of explicit insults,”

“This has been a month of one heartache after another, I swear I have broken down! I am always the strongest among my friends; they say God doesn’t give you something you can’t handle, I wish he didn’t trust me this much every time!! Am (sic) taking a break, I will be back,” said Nadia Mukami.

The online bullying started after a woman posted on Facebook private group Chit Chat for Nairobi Moms claiming that the singer swindled her Sh15,000.

The woman going by the name Stella Bella on social media said they had gotten into an agreement with the singer after giving her a gig organised by the events company she was working for.

Allegedly, their agreement was that Bella would make an invoice of Sh80,000 to be paid to the Maombi hit-maker and Nadia was to take her Sh65 and the balance she would give to Ms Bella.

According to the accuser, this later did not happen as Nadia refused to keep her end of the bargain.

Her decision comes days after comedian Mulamwah burnt his jacket and announced a cessation of comedy.