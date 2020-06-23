Nadia Mukami: I stopped dating after a man asked me to pay the bill

Singer Nadia Mukami has revealed why she has decided to remain single despite receiving advances from men.

Nadia, while appearing in an interview with comedian Jalang’o, said that she has chosen to dedicate her 20s to building her career. She said a romantic relationship with a man will distract her.

Being in the music industry she says, it is hard to discern the true intentions of people.

“I think I am in a place in my life where I feel like my early 20s, I am 23 years old are like my building years. Nataka nijinyime some of the things so that I can build my career,” said Nadia Mukami.

“I feel like a relationship will be a distraction for me right now. It’s hard when you are in the music industry to date, you never know what a guy wants, maybe they want bragging rights,” she added.

She, however, revealed that her decision was inspired by a “bad” experience she had while on a date.

She says she was forced to pay the bill after the man asked her to.

“Halafu there is this, I have gone on a date and I paid, sikuwahi rudi because they think I have money. And that is when I said I am not doing this dating thing. Some of the guys think I have a lot of money,” said Nadia Mukami.