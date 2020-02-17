Nadia mishandled, Ethic denied food at poorly attended Valentine’s Jamboree

Organisers of the Valentine’s Jamboree event held at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday were left counting huge losses following a poor turn out despite having a star-studded line up of entertainers both local and foreign.

But that wasn’t all, local acts contracted to perform at the concert were also mishandled leaving a bad taste in the mouth of up-and-coming event promoters, Dove Entertainment.

LOW TURN OUT

The event featured Nadia Mukami, gengetone artistes Ethic, Sailors, Parte After Parte Ugandan hitmaker Big Trail, Tanzanian Nandy Mukami and the main act of the night Nigerian Kizz Daniel.

As is the norm with most Kenyan events, revelers tend to arrive in huge numbers past 10pm. However, at the Jamboree Valentine’s event, by 11 pm the venue was virtually empty with only a handful people.

This prompted Dove Entertainment to hold up the performances as they bought time hoping that the fans would come through.

By 1am nothing much had changed and at this point it was clear that the show had flopped.

The performances would later start past 2am with Nadia being the first act on stage. Nadia was given about half an hour to do her thing and the sassy lass did deliver a thrilling performance.

NADIA’S RANT

Nadia later posted a long message on Instagram, blasting the organizers for mishandling her and her team, including denying them entry to the VVIP tent that hosted international artistes.

She complained of foreign artistes being given special attention and treatment by the organizers while local acts were ignored.

“I am not against any ‘international artiste’ having high end care but please let the treatment be fair to us ‘local artistes’ we work very hard to represent our fans and our country and I would request we get a little bit of respect Cc ValJamboreeconcert,” she wrote.

Ethic also had a confrontation with the organizers and threatened not to perform us they were denied food which was part of their contract as Nairobi News was informed. Once that was sorted, Ethic took to stage to perform to a handful of fans.

Tanzania songbird Nandy also gave a thrilling performance with her dancers and so did the Sailors.

The stow stopper was delivered by Kizz Daniel who serenaded the ladies fans who couldn’t stop screaming and shouting his name for the entire time he performed.