Mwanaisha Chidzuga reveals next move after being axed from K24

Veteran Swahili news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga says she will now focus on her passion after being laid off from the MediaMax Ltd-owned K24 TV station.

The journalist who is long-term partner of former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana announced her next move to her Instagram fans, revealing that she will be offering catering services.

“Hi good people, I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support at K24 TV, but again, God has other bigger plans for me away from K24. It’s been a great experience for me working with a great team of journalists and the shows I have hosted have been memorable. But now I have to focus on my passion events and catering but very soon will meet again. Thank you and be blessed. Inshallah,” she posted.

150 STAFF REDUNDANT

Mediamax Network Limited on Wednesday reportedly declared more than 150 staff redundant.

Mediamax is the holding company of the People Daily Newspaper, TV stations Kameme and K24, radio stations Emoo FM, Milele FM, Kameme FM, Msenangu (formerly Pilipili FM), Mayian FM and Meru FM, and a host of websites.

The layoff affected staff across radio, television, digital, newspaper and administrative departments.

The media house had issued a notice on September 30 declaring that it would send some staff home. The reorganisation was meant to reflect the loss of revenue streams and adjust to the recent economic downturn.