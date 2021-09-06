Mutula Kilonzo eyes Makueni gubernatorial seat

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has announced his intent to succeed the area Governor Kivutha Kibwana in 2022.

The eloquent Senator on Sunday, September 5, 2021, shared a campaign poster with his image on his social media platforms with the words ‘The People’s Governor 2022 Makueni County.

Information on the poster indicates he will be vying for the top seat in the county on a Wiper Democratic Party ticket, a political outfit associated with veteran political Kalonzo Musyoka.

The constitution bars Kibwana from seeking another term having already served two five-year terms.

Mutula Kilonzo Junior joined politics almost by accident, following the sudden demise of his father, veteran politician Mutula Kilonzo, in 2013.

He had to contest after his sister Kethi, who’d been earmarked to ‘inherit’ his dad’s political seat, was barred from contesting on claims she was not a registered voter.

Mutula Kilonzo Junior easily beat Philip Kaloki of the NARK Party and John Harun Mwau of PICK party to win the Makueni seat.

He easily won his second term in 2017 and is, incidentally, set to face Kaloki again in the gubernatorial race.

Another fresh entrant in the race is Emmanuel Mutisya, a professor of Economics and Mathematics.

Mutula Kilonzo Junior has since his entry to politics build a reputation as a sober politician and staunch defender of Musyoka, even though he was caught up in a baby mama drama with Victoria Ndunge Musyoka in 2017.

Ndunge claimed she had been in a relationship with the politician between 2012 and 2013 and sired a chance before they went separate ways.

She was seeking Sh259,000 in monthly upkeep for her daughter while arguing the politician, who is married and a father of two other children, had abdicated his duties as the child’s dad.

But the Senator dismissed Ndunge as an extortionist, saying the truth will set him free.