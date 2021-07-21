Mutua’s pledge to artists





Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has promised to support artists from Kenya and the larger East Africa.

His sentiments follow a meeting with popular singer Jacob “Otile Brown” Obunga.

Mutua, who termed Otile as Kenya’s most talented artiste, said he’d a great time interacting with the singer and getting to know his personal and musical journey.

He further revealed that the singer was working on a song featuring Tanzanian singer Darasa.

“I had a wonderful time interacting with one of Kenya’s successful and talented music artists, Otile Brown. We shared jokes, aspirations and mambo ya maisha. I got to learn of his humble beginnings and his quest to do well. He is currently completing a video of his new song, which features Tanzanian singer Darasa. The sky is the limit,” Mutua wrote.

Mutua, who is also a filmmaker, promised to ensure that all artists receive their dues.

“I will support him and other Kenyan, and East African artists to grow and also ensure they receive their dues. As a filmmaker and supporter of the arts, I am a believer in the financial growth of artists,” he added.

Mutua’s coziness with artists comes amid a public war of words between content creators and Kenya Film Classification Board Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua