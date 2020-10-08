Muthoni Drummer Queen has found love

Muthoni the Drummer Queen (MDQ) and Musa Omusi in a public display of affection. PHOTO | COURTESY

Muthoni the Drummer Queen (MDQ) and Musa Omusi in a public display of affection. PHOTO | COURTESY





Singer Muthoni the Drummer Queen (MDQ) is in love and she is letting everyone know about it.

Muthoni this week shared pictures of herself and her beaux Musa Omusi, a Nairobi-based creative artistes.

In one of the pictures, the two lovebirds are all smiles while in another one they locked in a passionate kiss.

“#MCM for life ❤️ Forever and one day my love,” MDQ wrote.

Omusi on the other hand responded with heart shaped emojis

This is the first time MDQ has made her romantic relationship public.

With four albums to her name that have earned her popularity in the entertainment industry, MDQ has always managed to keep her love life away from the spotlight.

Her music and love for culture inspired her to start the popular festival Blankets and Wine.

Her fans have showered her with congratulatory messages.

“We love to see mapenz motomoto,” said truthslinger.

“Bwana si serikali imesema 1.5 meters majamaa! Ama Nai ni ya who?? 😂😂,” wrote songsofsol.

“Awww maan look at the sheer joy on the first frame! Lord! Black love is so pure,” commented wa_muthoni.

“Love wins😍,” remarked wagithiitu.

“Aaaaaaw 😍…. Happy. All the best in this emotion called love may you enjoy it together and be happy,” said dimajor_ke.

“That’s a solid dude right there 💚,” replied wandja.k.