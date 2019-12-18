Mustapha reveals how his ex-girlfriend Noti Flow used to ‘bite and batter’ him

They were the most talked about celebrity couple in town before trouble started brewing in paradise, resulting in their breakup.

Immediately after Noti Flow and Mustapha went their separate ways, rumours started flying around of cheating being the main reason for their breakup.

However, Mustapha has now come out to reveal the reason why he called it quits with Noti Flow.

While appearing in an interview on Mseto East Africa, the Ayo hit maker said he left Noti Flow because she used to batter him.

“Unajuwa ukishaanza kuwa unajiangalia tuu wewe kwa relationship haifai. Alianza kuwa mviolent alianza kuniuma, alikuwa ananichapa cause alijuwa siwezi kumrudishia, niko na maalama ya meno huku mwilini. Tuva unajuwa relationship inakuanga ngumu sana, dem akikuwa mkali hivyo mpaka anakurukia itabidi tuu umetulia,” Mustapha said.

He also claimed that Noto Flow used to be very stubborn.

I’M STRAIGHT

“Alikuwa hasikii maneno ambayo nilikuwa namwambia. But kuhusu stoy za yeye kucheat labda naeza iongelea baada ya miaka mitano, but sikumpata kama amecheat na wala sikupata ushahidi wowote kuhusiana na hio,” he added.

Mustapha also touched on his much-talked about sexual orientation, insisting that he is not and has never been gay.

“The answer is no, lakini siku zote inakuwanga huwa ukiongea kitu basi lazima kuwe na ushahidi flani. Unaonyesha proof, usiwe tu unasema maneno ati Mustapha ni chichiman na hautuonyeshi who the other guy is. Siishi na mwanaume yeyote kwa nyumba yangu. Hizi story zilianzishwa kwa sababu ya kiki tu,” he said.

Before their break up, Noti Flow and Mustapha were in an on-and-off relationship after they started working together on set as cast members of local reality TV show Nairobi Diaries.