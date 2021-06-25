Musila: My kids are ‘fine’ with Guardian Angel proposal





When 32-year old gospel singer Peter Omwaka aka Guardian Angel proposed to his 51-year-old fiancé, Esther Musila, the mother of three was worried about how her children would react.

The Nadeka hitmaker surprised Musila on her 51st birthday celebration when he went down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage to which she said yes.

Whereas Musila was filled with tears of joy, as she was not expecting Guardian would propose to her, she wasn’t sure how her children would receive the news.

“The thing that really scared me is I didn’t want the news to get to social media and my kids don’t know because what would have been their reaction? That I got engaged and didn’t tell them. So, I called my daughter and I told her to guess what? The first thing that came to her mind she thought I was pregnant then I said no and she screamed ‘Mum you engaged, I’m so happy for you. I was on speakerphone and my youngest son was posed then said mum I’m so happy for you,”

Musila went on to add that the reactions from her children following the engagement, created one of the best memories in her life.

“In my mind, I was thinking what if they had another reaction; it would have killed him (Guardian Angel) and me too. That was the best moment in my life,” Musila added.

Musila and Guardian have been dating for two years now after popular presenter Maina Kageni played the matchmaker.

The United Nations employee is a mother of three with his eldest son in his 30s, while the last born, a daughter just turned 23.