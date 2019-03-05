Musician broadcasts assault by ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

South African singer Bongekile Simelane, known by the stage name Babes Wodumo

South Africans are outraged after one of their celebrated singers went live on Instagram while being beaten by a man she claims to be her boyfriend.

The video clip of Bongekile Simelane, known by the stage name Babes Wodumo, has since gone viral.

It shows her in a bedroom where she is slapped repeatedly by a man.

In the video, Babes Wodumo is engaged in an argument with the man before he slaps her.

“My daughter recorded the video because she saw (the man) was going to kill her yesterday (Monday) and whenever she tries to leave him, he threatens to kill himself,” her father said.

“We are asking him (the man) to contact us at the Westville police station because we believe he can assist us in the investigation of this case,” police said.

The family of the singer on Monday evening confirmed that the artist has opened a case of assault against the man.

Family spokesperson Sakhile Mhlonishwa Langa told News24 that Simelane had opened the case at Westville Police Station on Monday afternoon.