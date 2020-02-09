Music manager Sadat Muhindi mourns Papa Dennis

Maliza Umaskini founder Sadat Muhindi has issued a statement following the tragic death of award-winning gospel artiste Papa Dennis.

Muhindi eulogized Papa Dennis as a highly talented artiste who achieved a lot in his music career.

The renowned music promoter also recounted how he signed up the artiste to his record label some seven years ago.

“Papa Dennis was officially signed by the Maliza Umasikini record label between 2013 and March 2019. During this period Papa Dennis achieved the unthinkable in the gospel music industry,” Muhindi said.

Dennis was found dead on Friday night near the Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani with initial reports indicating that he may have committed suicide.

Muhindi also said he was grateful to have worked with Papa Dennis and urged the authorities to speed up the investigation into the death of the artiste.

“As Maliza Umasikini we shall stand with the family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time. Papa Dennis was not only a part of Maliza Umasikini but also a friend and neighbour in Matunda, Likuyani, Kakamega county,” he said.