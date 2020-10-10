Mulamwah breaks up with girlfriend Carrol Sonie’





Comedian Mulamwah and his girlfriend Carrol Sonie have broken up. The comedian on Thursday evening announced that their relationship has ended after two years.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mulamwah said they had decided to end their relationship over some unfulfilled expectations.

The comedian said it was a difficult decision to make but he believes it will make sense one day.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make at all, especially at this point in my life. It has been a tough year already for me, and for both of us too, almost losing everything. But all this happening now has been synergized and augmented by the recent ‘anthology’ of events best known to us,” he said.

Mulamwah also reminisced the good old days they shared.



“It has been real, the love… the fun and everything else we did together. I can’t recall all but honestly it has been the best time of my life. I always carried you on my shoulders,” Mulamwah wrote.

He also wished Sonie the very best as they part ways.

“Can’t say any more but wish you all the best the world can offer in your business, family and career. I respect everything about you and decisions, what makes you happy makes me happy too,” he wrote.

Early this year, Mulamwah revealed that the couple lost their unborn baby after Sonie suffered stress caused by online trolls.