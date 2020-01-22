Mrs Bonfire accuses slay queens of hunting down her hubby

Bonfire Adventures co-owner Sarah Kabu has claimed that slay queens have been hunting for her husband Simon Kabu.

In an interview on Radio Jambo, Sarah revealed that since her husband gifted her a Range Rover SUV for her 39th birthday, “slay queens” have been sending messages trying to gain favours from him.

She also revealed that they know the passwords for each other’s phones and social media accounts and advised that couples should do the same.

“During the New Year’s, I was going through his Instagram account, I was going through his DM and a slay queen inboxes him, ‘Happy New Year Simon Kabu, this year my goal is to go out with you, please make it happen.’ I did not respond. We get those DMs almost on a daily basis. The only thing I do is I visit their profile,” said Sarah.

She revealed that she also gets passes from young men especially when driving around in town.

The Bonfire Adventures co-owner gave some tips to struggling entrepreneurs. She revealed that it has not been all rosy through their journey in business.

“Through the internet we look happy and travelling to many destinations but the rest of the time we always work hard till we burn out. In December, we could work from 6 am to 12 midnight,” she added.