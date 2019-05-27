MP Kimani Ichung’wa finds a new talent away from politics – VIDEO





Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa over the weekend showcased his little known talent in rhyming lines which he may consider as an alternative career beyond politics.

On Sunday, while accompanying the Deputy President William Ruto at St Francis Catholic Church in Naivasha, Kimani rhymed a few lines to the delight of the congregation.

Kimani rhymed about the fake gold scandal that has hit the nation.

“Juzi tumemuona mwarabu akiwa na ghadhabu, Sababu ya dhahabu yake imechukuliwa na watu hawana adabu, Watu ambao wanafa wapate adhabu kali, Dhababu ya Mwarabu mrudishe awache kutuletea kisirani.”

Kimani has no background in music. His primary school teacher made him hate music as he could not differentiate the first doh and the last doh.

He also admits that he loves rhythmless song because he is a bad dancer.