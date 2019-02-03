REVEALED: Mowzey Radio’s children have now dropped out of school





February 1, 2019 marked exactly a year since Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio breathed his last and on his first anniversary, Ugandans jumped at the opportunity to celebrate the life of one of the most talented African artists.

The singer and song writer succumbed to injuries sustained following a brawl at an entertainment joint in Kampala.

But as Mowzey Radio’s fans and fellow artistes pay their tributes, his mother Kasubo Jane has come out to reveal how dearly his son’s absence is being felt.

Yesterday, Uganda celebrated the 1st Anniversary since talented artist, Mowzey Radio passed on. But his works live on. This article, written after the singer’s death about protecting one’s Intellectual property while alive, is still relevant! https://t.co/LlE4dUZYB2 — Street Legal (@StreetLegalUG) February 2, 2019

According to the musician’s mother, Radio’s family has been struggling to make ends meet a year after his untimely demise.

She has also revealed to the Ugandan media that Radio did not leave any property to the family owing to him being the sole breadwinner.

“He was our sole bread provider that’s why his death hit me so hard. His children are no longer going to school because of lack of school fees. His siblings too are seated at home because Moses didn’t leave us any possessions, not any buildings but only his songs. We hope to get some money when his songs are released and hopefully it helps,” said the mother.

Radio is survived by two baby mamas and three children.