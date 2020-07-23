Movenpick hosts celebrity banquet as it reopens doors after Covid-19 shutdown

YouTuber Maureen Waititu, singer Anto Neosoul and celebrity stylist Phoina during a banquet to mark the reopening of Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi on Wednesday. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO

Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi on Wednesday treated celebrities to a banquet, as it officially reopened its doors once again to guests to wine and dine at The View, its signature revolving restaurant.

The five-star hotel returned to business following the implementation of ‘All Safe’ measures in addition to the government health directives to help curb the virus.

SAFETY MEASURES

The ‘All Safe’ programme, already rolled out at Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi, has seen the hotel implement the health and safety measures by following strict cleaning and hygiene protocols implemented to the highest standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The health safety and well-being of our staff, guests and partners remains our top priority as the world goes through this unprecedented crisis,” said Mehdi Morad the General Manager Mövenpick Hotel & Residences.

Upon arrival, guests were screened and their temperatures checked at two different entrances. They were also required to wash their hands and sanitise before accessing the lobby of the The View for the lunch date.

CELEBRITY GUEST

The guests present were treated to a variety of cuisines and refreshments as they also got an opportunity to network and interact.

Noticeable faces present included singer Anto Neosoul, comedian Oga Obinna, actresses Shix Kapyienga, Serah Ndanu, YouTuber Maureen Waititu and celebrity stylist Phoina.

Most businesses were forced to scale down or shut down all together following the outbreak of Coronavirus back in March this year.