British actress Emilia Clarke (center) poses for pictures with author Jojo Moyes (right) and director Thea Sharrock as they arrive for the European Premiere of the film 'Me Before You' in central London, on May 25, 2016. AFP PHOTO

Khaleesi, the mother of dragons has bid farewell to the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, shared a post on Instagram writing how she will miss her on screen family.

The TV show, whose final season is currently being shot, started airing in April 2011 and is set to air the eighth and final season in 2019.

FINAL SHOOT

The cast has finished shooting the final six episodes and with that the mother of dragon’s role came to an end.

Khaleesi was in London over the weekend attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s OTR II Tour after which she left for Ireland for her final shoot.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke captioned a photo of her lounging in a field of flowers. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #lastseasonitis.”