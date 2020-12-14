Mother-in-law actress ties the knot in private wedding





Actress Faith Mary Nyaga, commonly known by the stage name Lisa, has tied the knot with a man whose identity remains a mystery, for now.

Lisa is a common feature in the Mother-in-law show which is aired weekly on Citizen TV. She plays the role of Robert Mwamba’s wife in the program.

The details of the lucky man were not made public. Neither was his photo shared.

The private ceremony featured celebrities like Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Timothy Kimani aka Njugush, and Abel Mutua’s wife Judy Nyawira.

The news of the wedding was made public by Kate Actress who shared a series of photos from Lisa’s all-white bridal shower that was organized and attended by her close friends, “My bestie is making it official 🙌😭.. harusi tunayo . CONGRATULATIONS @nyangifaith,” Kate wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIcsqHhnKoA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Though she has graced our screens for years, Lisa has successfully managed to keep her personal life private away from the cameras.