Morocco Omari: I was blown away by Sauti Sol’s songs – VIDEO





Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol have just gotten a new loyal fan in American actor, producer, screen writer and director, Morocco Omari.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News this week, the actor admitted that he has been blown away by Sauti Sol’s songs.

“When I heard Sauti Sol I felt like my head was going to explode. When I heard Live and Die in Afrika I was like ‘Oh my God, what is this?’” said Omari.

The American actor, who plays Tariq Cousins, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, in the the popular TV drama Empire, added that he had to download all the songs by Sauti Sol because of their authenticity and originality.

KENYAN MUSIC

“It is their own music and they are not trying to do what Americans do,” he said of Sauti Sol.

His comments come in the midst of a big debate over what local artistes has termed as insufficient airtime allocated to their songs by Kenyan media houses.

The actor, who has also been featured in Homeland, Chicago Fire and NCIS, is in the country to conduct a free actor Director Training for budding young actors and film directors. He hopes to share his knowledge on how to make a career in the industry.