‘Moral Cop’ Mutua now goes after Embarambamba





Weeks after winning a full-scale moral battle with comedian Eric Omondi, the Kenya Film Classification Board’s (KFCB) Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua has seemingly trained his sights on music sensation Embarambamba’s dancing style.

Via Twitter, Mutua, the self-proclaimed ‘moral cop’, explained he had watched the artist speak and that he sounds great but unfortunately fans could be cheering him to self-destruction with his “Acrobatics”.

“I have a feeling that Embarambara is a danger to himself and that his fans could be cheering him to self-destruction. Is this style sustainable? Is it even sane? Unless he’s superhuman, this guy will hurt himself. Someone, please stop him!” he tweeted.

I have a feeling that Embarambara is a danger to himself and that his fans could be cheering him to self destruction. Is this style sustainable? Is it even sane? Unless he's super human, this guy will hurt himself. Someone please stop him! — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) April 14, 2021

Embarambamba is a Kisii gospel artiste who has made a trademark out of rolling in the mud and doing spine-chilling stunts.

In his latest song, the singer kneels in the mud while donning a white suit, while holding the Bible, he sang as he asked God to grant him the chance to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I pray for wisdom to get away to reach my President Uhuru Kenyatta to assist me to preach your word and lift your name high, both in kids and adults,” Embarambamba sang.

In a recent interview with Nairobi News, the Gospel singer revealed that he acts the way he does in his music videos or during a performance because the Holy Spirit has filled him.

He added that people should not expect him to change because he is serving God differently.

“Nikona nguvu nyingi ambayo imetumwa kutoka mbinguni, Mungu anatuma malaika wake wananishikilia hapo niki dance, unaona naenda kwa matope, juu ya hema, nina roll, nazunguka kama round about. Msijali vile nacheza, ni mungu ametuma malaika wanijaze, ili nimtumikie kwa njia ya mbaramba.”

Mutua is remembered for successfully forcing Omondi to end his Wife Material show and apologizing for the antics that came with it.