Mojo’s Lounge rumoured to have shut its doors on revellers for good

Mojo’s Lounge and Bar, a popular clubbing spot situated on Banda Street within Nairobi’s central business district has has been shut for good, according to a close source.

Speaking to Nairobi News on the phone, a former bouncer who had worked at the lounge for more than three years said employees have received no communication from the management since it was closed in March and that they were still waiting for their salary.

POPULAR PUB

“I was told that by a colleague that that the place was closing and when I tried to inquire from the management. They only said they would get back to us once the curfew is lifted,” said the employee who wanted to remain anonymous.

Confirming the same, a waiter also said she has been home since March and has had no communication from the management.

Earlier this week, trucks were seen outside the club being loaded with the establishment’s furniture.

The source also said that the place will be converted to a Somalia restaurants which have proven to be popular in the city.

Mojo’s was the only lounge remaining along Banda Street following the closure of Club Tribeka, which was situated next door, late last year.

The two clubs were very popular with journalists in Nairobi.

CLOSURE OF BARS

The pub’s closure comes at a time Bars, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya has revealed that bar owners in the country have incurred Sh1 billion in losses in the past three months due to coronavirus pandemic.

The association’s chairman, Simon Mwangi, said that 54,000 bar business people have adversely been affected by the pandemic, which forced the government to close their businesses in March this year.

While pleading with the government to consider reopening bars to save businesses from imminent collapse, Mr Mwangi said that some of the traders now fear that their property will be auctioned as they are unable to pay loans owed to various lending institutions.

“The situation is of grave concern and we are urging the government to reopen the bars whose owners have been reduced to paupers. Unless the government listens to our cry, the continuous closure of bars will kill the beer industry which contributes enormously to the growth of the economy,” he said.

According to the Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya, bars employ over 250,000 people who in most cases earn a daily wage.

RENDERED JOBLESS

Most of these employees, many of whom lack permanent contracts, have been rendered jobless.

At least 5,000 bars, entertainment spots, and restaurants have been closed in Nairobi since March.

Countrywide, more than 20,000 joints were shut, according to the Pubs Entertainment and Restaurant Association of Kenya (Perak).

Last month, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe allowed the sale of alcohol alongside meals in restaurants, although no buffets will be served.

But Kagwe maintained that an earlier order for the closure of bars and entertainment joints will remain in force.

The government also warned bars owners who are flouting Covid-19 directives that they now risk having their business licenses permanently revoked.

“Those opening bars and selling alcohol, we have taken note. Most likely your license will be permanently revoked. The directive to close down bars has not been lifted,” said Kagwe.