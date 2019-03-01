Modelling and fashion agency seeking to discover Kenya’s next supermodel





Beth Tours Africa, an initiative of Beth Model Management, is scouting for the next supermodel in Kenya, with a talent discovery event lined up for Saturday.

The empowerment and scouting project was created to give opportunities to young African models to become global brands, bridging the gap between the local and international market in the fashion industry.

The modelling management’s CEO Elizabeth Elohor expressed her excitement ahead of the event, which will be held at the West Wood Hotels from 10am.

“We will be reaching out to empower and discover new faces around African communities in 2019. In addition, we will also be touring and discovering talents in and around Africa,” she said.

The event is aimed at providing young and aspiring models with a platform to achieve their goals and objectives.

SUCCESSFUL MODELS

It represents more than 200 professional talents, with a huge portfolio of clients, which includes the most prestigious local and international brands successful in the different branches of our market – campaigns, editorials, fashion shows, catalogues and TV commercials.

With partners in New York, London, Paris and Milan, Beth Modelling Management focuses on discovering new talent and transforming them into working superstars.

The agency has discovered and nurtured many successful models both internationally and locally.

In more than a decade in the fashion and modelling industry, the agency has launched the careers of some of the greatest and most successful Nigerian models namely Mayowa Nicholas, Victor Ndigwe, Davidson Obennebo, Jeffrey Obed, Nora Omerie and Glory Egwede.

Interested parties are encouraged to participate for free.