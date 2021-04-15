Model Carey welcomes bouncing baby boy





Popular Akorino model Carey Priscilla is the newest celebrity mum in town.

Just days after unveiling her baby daddy and announcing her first pregnancy, the couple is the proud parents of a baby boy.

Carey who doubles as a model, actress, and make-up artist took to social media and said she is happy to be a mother and also declared her love for her bouncing baby boy.

“Ooh Boy, I’m so in love with you #newmum thanks heaven for this little Angel. I had such a beautiful and smooth pregnancy. I’m so thankful and grateful to God for the experience and blessing of allowing me to carry pregnancy so gracefully. Praying for all expectant mothers. May God watch over you and monitor the proper development of your baby unto safe delivery in Jesus Name #pregnancyshoot,” she said.

The model caused a stir recently after posting controversial photos flaunting her huge baby bump in revealing attire, despite the Akorino faith being known for its strict doctrines.

Last week, she shared a beautiful photo while posing during a maternity photoshoot with her baby daddy and captioned it, “Mum and Dad”.

The beauty queen, who is also a makeup artist, unveiled the baby bump photos on her Instagram page while announcing to her fans that she is heavily pregnant.