Model auctions her virginity for Sh260 million to buy house for her mother





A politician from Tokyo out bid a famous footballer to be the first person to sleep with a model who sold her virginity for more than Sh260 million to “make her mother proud”.

Mahbuba Mammadzada, 23, who is one of Azerbaijan’s most successful models, said she wanted to sell her virginity so that she can buy her mother a house so that they can travel around the world together.

She auctioned her virginity on the infamous escort site Cinderella Escorts, based in Germany.

According to her profile Mammadzada is also looking for a sugar daddy who will provide her with a monthly allowance of Sh3.3 million.

WINNING BIDDER

On Friday, the site said the auction was closed but confirmed that the second highest bidder was a lawyer from London and the third highest was a footballer from Munich.

Cinderella Escorts would reportedly take up to 20 percent of the money as their part of the deal.

The consummation will allegedly take place in Germany, where selling sex is legal.

The winning bidder, who has to put down 10 per cent of the money before to prove he is serious, has to book a hotel room and there is also the option of them using a German doctor to verify the girl’s virginity.

PROUD MOM

The model also wants to live in the USA and continue her modeling career there with one of the top modeling agencies.

“I love dogs, and I dream to open a shelter for dogs in my country. My mom did everything for me till now, and now it’s my turn, to make her proud of me,” her profile reads.

Last year when she announced that she was auctioning her virginity, the model said:

“I want to sell my virginity on Cindrella Escorts and because I want to have a house for me and for my mom, so finally we can live in our own place, and also to travel all over the world with mom.”