‘Missing-in-action’ police officer shares tough times in Big Brother Naija

An officer in the UK police force who has been appearing on the Nigerian version of Big Brother despite her bosses refusing her permission has tweeted that “tough times don’t last but tough people do”.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police said it was carrying out an internal investigation after PC Khafi Kareem – known as Khafi on the show – went on the programme “without authority”.

Scotland Yard said the 29-year-old had been granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason”.

Ms Kareem is a favourite of fans for her happy-go-lucky attitude and witty contributions during her diary sessions.

A prize of 60 million Naira ($165,000) – half of that in cash, is guaranteed the winner of the show.

In her tweet, she invited people to vote for her to stop her eviction from the house on Sunday.

‘DEFAMATORY OUTBURST’

The off-duty officer has also posted a statement requesting that the UK Sun newspaper withdraw an article that alleges she faces the sack for having sex on the show.

She said the paper had not contacted her for her side of the story and the article, which she described as a “defamatory outburst”, was damaging to her image.

“Khafi’s side of the story is deliberately and conveniently omitted…This comes from a repressive culture of shaming and characterising women for their sexual decisions and life choices,” a statement on her Twitter feed reads.

A profile of Ms Kareem by TV channel Africa Magic, which produces the reality show, says the contestant “wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good”.