Miniskirt-clad Akothee tamed in Parliament – PHOTOS/ VIDEO

Kenyan entertainer Esther Akoth aka Akothee on Wednesday caused drama in Parliament after she walked in dressed inappropriately.

Akothee, who was in Parliament at the invitation of nominated MP David Sankok, was clad in a green miniskirt suit, sending the parliamentary orderlies in a frenzy as to how they would handle the situation.

Ms Akothe’s dressing failed to meet the standards set by the Speaker’s rules that guide how MPs, members of the press and guests should dress while within the precincts of parliament.

As her host Mr Sankok led her to the members’ dining room, before she could make her way in, the door was immediately slammed shut by one of the female orderlies.

By this time, a swam of green commandos (the sergeant-at-arms) had already milled around.

ORDERLIES

A moment of pleading by Mr Sankok with the orderlies would see her ushered into the corner on the way to the dining room but on condition that she covers herself with a leso that was provided to her to cover her thighs. At first, Akothee in her element, resisted the leso.

Interventions by women MPs Rachael Nyamai (Kitui South) and Soipan Tuya (Narok County Woman Representative) took some time to yield fruits.

At long last, she overlaid the fabric on her short skirt before she was allowed to dine with her host.

Akothee was in the company of two men and two women that would quickly pass as her staff.

COMMITTEE ROOMS

On March 13, 2019, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi ordered that MPs, members of the press and guests shall not enter the chamber, lounges, dining room or committee rooms without being properly dressed.

According to the Speaker, proper dress means a coat, collar, tie, long-sleeved shirt, long trousers, socks and shoes or service uniform for men and decent formal or business wear for women.

After about an hour of her meeting in the dining room, Ms Akothe emerged ecstatic, in stark contrast to the drama that greeted her.

“The problem is that my legs are taller than my skirt,” she said noting that the meeting was about her foundation- Akothee Foundation- and its commitment to assist the starving people of Turkana.

The move to make some comments before the media saw her break another of the speaker’s rules, which prohibits any nonmember from making comments within the precincts of parliament.

Mr Sankok defended her dress code saying it was appropriate and should not have gone through the drama.

“It’s me who picked her at the gate so that she could get time to talk to the members about her foundation and the good things she is doing to the society,” Mr Sankok said.