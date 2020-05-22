Migos rapper Quavo graduates from High School aged 29

American rapper Quavo has finally graduated from high school.

On Friday morning, he shared his great achievement on social media. He plans to enrol in college in the future.

The 29-year-old rapper celebrated the great achievement by releasing a new track with his music group Migos.

Quavo attended Berkmar High School in the Atlanta suburb of Lilburn, Georgia, where he was a record-setting quarterback.

He reportedly dropped out of school months before his graduation to pursue his music career full time.

“Finally can say I graduated High School class of QUARANTINE 2020. We Lit. Now, what college should I go to? And to celebrate we are going to drop a smash tonight,” the 29-year-old rapper said.

Being a very successful musician who is part of the Migos group, he still felt that school was an important achievement in life and had to go back and graduate.

He is now a member of the Berkmar High School class of 2020.

Quavo then told fans he would celebrate the accomplishment by releasing a new track from his long-awaited Culture III album.

The track that Migos released is Need It, which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again.