Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner

The former US First Lady Michelle Obama can now add Grammy Award winner to her resume, after getting a nod on music’s biggest night for Best Spoken Word Album, for the audiobook of her memoir Becoming.

Her win on Sunday night gives the Obama household its third Grammy with her husband and former president Barack Obama already having won two Grammys in the same category for his books.

Released in late 2018, Becoming saw America’s first black First Lady digging into her personal life, expounding on issues including a miscarriage, using in-vitro fertilization to conceive her daughters and marriage counseling.

The night also saw pop star Billie Eilish sweep the board with five awards, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year awards.

The 18-year-old also won the Album of the Year award for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go.

She replaces Taylor Swift as the youngest person ever to win the award.

BIG WINNERS

“I joke around a lot at these things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful,” said the singer.

Eilish triumphed in all of the Grammys big four categories for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best new artist.

She is the first person to achieve the feat since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Other big winners on the night included Lil Nas X, who won Video of the Year award for Old Town Road, and Lizzo, who scooped three prizes including Best Pop Solo Performance for her breakout hit, Truth Hurts.

The singer also opened the ceremony and, along with host Alicia Keys, paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died earlier in the day.