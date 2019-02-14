Mercy Masika offers special Valentine’s Day gift to police officers and their families

Mercy Masika performs on stage during the Don Moen Worship Concert held at the Christ is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) in Karen on November 17, 2017. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenyan gospel musician, Mercy Masika and her husband David Muguro, are spreading the love in the spirit of Valentine’s Day with a special dinner offer for three lucky police officers and their families.

This after an officer shared a moving message about their tough work on social media.

The couple, which is currently touring the US, said their gesture is an appreciation of the men and women who selflessly serve the nation everyday.

“As we celebrate Valentine’s with our loved ones, please let’s remember those who don’t have that privilege. These officers miss out on family gatherings and celebration to serve us, the least we can do is appreciate their sacrifices. This Valentine’s let’s all think of something we can do for our police and their families,” Masika said.

SACRIFICES

Her husband echoed the same sentiments, pointing out that due to work commitment, most members of the police service are likely to miss out on the occasion.

“I don’t think we recognize the sacrifices our men and women in uniform make everyday to serve this country. While we celebrate holidays with our loved ones, their families are sitting at home worried if they will come back home safe,” he observed.

The couple spoke on sidelines of the USA tour where the Mwema singer performed at a dinner which was part of the National Prayer Breakfast program.

While in the USA, Mercy has mingled with powerful Washington insiders and dignitaries from across the world.