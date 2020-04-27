Mercy Masika launches new album ‘Zaidi’ on her birthday

Gospel musician Mercy Masika on Sunday evening treated her fans to an exclusive launch of her new album Zaidi which will be available exclusively on Boomplay.

Before the launch, Masika, together with her 10-year-old daughter Ranise, engaged directly with her fans online.

“The album is all about getting closer to God and knowing him. Music speaks what you can’t speak in words, so for me this album is a repetition of what my heart is saying about God and getting closer to Him” she said about the 11-track album.

With a full live band, she sang song after song from the new album.

The first title in the album is in Kamba, while the rest are in English and Kiswahili.

THE SONGS

Some of the tracks in the album are Zaidi, Nivute, Nitamsifu, Ni Ngutaia’ and Low Level is Over.

After each song Masika told a story behind the composition.

The album launch coincided with her birthday which was a special gift to her fans.

And what’s a birthday without some cake?

The new album was warmly received by Masika’s fans. Here are some of their reactions:

“We expect this album to not only bless Kenyans but the world at large same way Sinach is doing wonders with Way Maker,” @iandvoice said.

“Your songs are such a blessing to me and my family. Be blessed,” @mlutukai commented.

“Wow! What a blessing song. Yesu wakwa ngakutaia yila nikalaa thayu, ngokilasya wasya wakwa ndaiani yaku Mwiai. Be blessed sister in your ministry,” @patrick Mutuku said.

“Really can’t wait to have all this….. We thank God for those who still respect the gospel of God especially in music,” @Esther Maina wrote.