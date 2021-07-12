Mercy Masika: I prayed for a ‘good’ husband





Musician Mercy Masika says she prayed to God to give him a ‘good’ husband.

And He answered her prayers, she says, providing her with not only a lovely man but also a father to her kids who crucially, is also a pastor.

The gospel artist, known for her famous Mwema hit, recalls she met her hubby a week after she made the prayer.

“I went to Katoloni Prayer to pray for a husband in January 2007, and the following week we met and we connected. One year later, we got married,” she said.

In a tell it all interview on Churchill Show, a program aired weekly on NTV, Masika recalled how she chanced on the man of her life, one David Muguro, at a wedding where she had gone to perform. She was single at the time.

“We exchanged numbers, and a year later we were married.”

“I involved God because marriage and a lifetime partner is not a project to take lightly.”

Masika also concedes the union has not been all rosy. At times, and especially in the first few years, the couple would fight and quarrel, but she adds that prayer and commitment has kept them going.