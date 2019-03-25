Gospel singer Mercy Masika launches book club – VIDEO

Kenyan gospel artiste Mercy Masika delivers her speech during the launch of her book club in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Loved for her simplicity and genuine concern for people, Kenyan gospel artiste Mercy Masika is probably one of the most humble musicians of our time.

During the lunch of her book club our Nairobi News camera caught her serving guest who had graced the occasion at the Biblica Guest house.

While most artistes of her stature demand VIP treatment and walk around with body guards, the Mwema hit maker is known to live a simple life and even shies away from the limelight.

“Knowledge gives you the power to earn, innovate, influence and inspire that is why I want people to read. I was looking for a way to use my influence to empower society to live a balanced life and I thank God he gave me this idea,” Masika said during the book club launch.

READING

During the launch, more than 40 members signed up for the book club, which will be picking a book of the month for members to read and discussing at the next meeting.

This month the club will focus on Soar by TD Jakes. The invite only event was graced by books lovers including media personalities Antony Ndiema and Dan Mwangi of NTV.

“This is such a noble project, so many people struggle to read and a club creates accountability. Even I struggle to read sometimes, I used to read in traffic a lot and I think I will pick it up. As a believer we are the salt of the earth and we must read in order to impact the world,” Mwangi said.