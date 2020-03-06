Mercy Kyallo drives team mafisi wild with semi-nude photos

Mercy Kyallo, the little sister to K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo, has left thirsty team mafisi drooling after sharing semi-nude pictures of herself on social media.

Mercy, in the pictures, is only draped in a piece of brown leather that strategically covers her body.

“Skin to skin. They call it the age of Aquarius. A time of learning & unlearning. Confidence in my roots,” she captioned the photos.



The pictures have caused quite a stir with netizens commenting on her curvaceous figure.

“Love the dark brown chocolate skin,” said Charles.green.

“Model ako on fire changes huh,” wrote kingstone_wave.

“Sexy black Queen,” commented nze_choco.

“You Super dope,” stated dennohnbuto.

“Uko fiti sana nikam?” asked samuelsankale.

“How do I apply to be your camera or photo man,” said Omondi.nixon.