Meghan Markle reconnects with her feminism roots

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her first feminism speech since her royal wedding, exciting women.

Meghan spoke on feminism and women’s suffrage in New Zealand on 125th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote in the country.

The Duchess brought out her love for women rights in her speech that has since been shared widely.

“The achievements of the women in New Zealand, who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired.

“Women’s suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness. Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote, but also about what that represents: the basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community,” she told the crowd at Government House in Wellington.

BEING BLACK

Meghan compared the fight for women’s rights to discrimination that people face for being of a different race or ethnicity, bringing in the aspect for her being black.

“All that separates, whether of race, class, creed or sex, is inhuman and must be overcome,” she said in the words of Kate Sheppard.

The Duchess has previously spoken about feminism at a 2015 celebration of International Women’s Day at the United Nations, where she serves as Women’s advocate.

Then she said she was “proud to be a woman and a feminist,” a line that’s referenced in her biography on the British monarchy’s website.