Meghan Markle plotting her comeback into the movies

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle might be back on our screens soon. This after she was reported to star in a superhero blockbuster movie.

According to the Daily Mail, Duchess of Sussex wants to play a superhero in a blockbuster movie and has told her agents to ‘actively search’ for a suitable role.

Meghan has reportedly already signed a charity voice-over deal with Disney, the studio that owns Marvel and the rights to all its superhero characters.

It is believed Meghan wants a donation made to an elephant charity as part of her deal with Disney.

Meghan’s agent, Nick Collins, of Hollywood’s formidable Gersh Agency, has been busy fielding offers.

“He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film,” the Daily Mail quoted a source.

According to the source, Meghan is looking for “something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and center.”

MOVIE STARS

The source also said Meghan would join the likes of A-list movie stars including Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence by participating in a Marvel movie.

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in the drama Suits.

In January this year, Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back as senior royals and become financially independent.

The family of three then relocated to Canada to start afresh from the royal family in the UK.