Meet Mutahi Kagwe’s rapper son

Just known by his fans as an amazing artiste, rapper Kahu$h has revealed some other interesting fact about himself.

Speaking during an interview with NRG Radio, Kahu$h confirmed that Health CS Mutahi Kagwe is his father.

He added that he is also proud of the work he is doing in spearheading the fight against Covid-19.

Kahu$h studies politics and International Relations at the University of Nottingham in the UK.

Asked whether his father’s current popularity affects his music career, he says that he had already established himself as a rapper and they both have their different lanes.

“That’s my dad, it’s pretty obvious his picture is in the video that’s it. I am happy for him he is doing amazing,” said Kahu$h.

The Mi Siwezi hitmaker, however, left his fans guessing on whether he will enter politics in the future after saying, “I can’t tell you about the future, we will just have to wait and see.”

Asked whether his parents support his music career, Kahu$h said that so far they have been okay with it, as long as he is able to balance his music and school.