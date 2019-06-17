No, I didn’t use any medication to shed off 40kg, says Mvita MP

Mvita Member of Parliament, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, before and after she lost 40kg. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Mvita Member of Parliament, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, has revealed his weight loss ‘secret’.

The legislator has lately been causing a buzz on social media for his well-toned body after losing more than 40kgs over a period of two years.

Nassir has been sharing videos and pictures of his weight loss journey on Instagram to the amazement of his more than 87,000 followers.

His impressive body transformation has also seen his sense of fashion improve remarkably.

BODY FAT

However, he says he neither used any medication nor underwent a surgery to shed off the excess body fat.

The MP has maintained that his transformation was made possible through a strict diet, dedication to proper work out and focus.

“I never used any drugs to cut weight or operations. There is no product that can be able to outsmart your mind and your own self-determination,” Sharrif said in a recent interview with K24.

He also said his journey to weight loss started sometime back in 2014 when he was unable to skydive while on vacation in Dubai due to being overweight.

HIT THE GYM

That incident left him devastated, forcing him to hit the gym.

“It hit me because when I went on the weighing scale because they had to get all these details, they said I was going to defy gravity,” he recalled.

Unlike Nassir, renowned emcee Thomas Kwaka popularly known as Big Ted, has gone on record to state that he underwent a gastric bypass surgery in India two years ago to lose weight.

The procedure enabled the six foot, four inches emcee, who is also the State House Director of Brand Strategy and Events, to lose a significant amount of weight from the initial 256kg he weighed at the time of the surgery.