MCA Tricky to start new job on Monday

Comedian MCA Tricky will start his new job on Monday.

Tricky will co-host Milele Breakfast show with Alex Mwakideu.

This was confirmed by Mwakideu who was speaking on his ex-co-host comedian Jalang’o online show Bonga na Jalas.

‘‘Sa hii niko na Kijana mpya sharubaru, MCA Tricky, hivi nimetoka mkutano naye tukiongea na wewe. Na hii wikendi tuko naye. Nataka tuinge naye tupinge burudani naye, tupinge sherehe nimwelewe vizuri alafu tuingia kazi polepole,’’ Mwakideu said.

Tricky replaces comedian Jalang’o, who was fired from the Milele Breakfast Show.

Tricky announced his exit on July 10, during the Maisha Asubuhi which he co-hosted alongside Billy Miya.

The Churchill show comedian joined Radio Maisha in October 2018 and his departure comes after a year and 9 months stay at the Mombasa Road-based radio station.

