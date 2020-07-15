Maureen Waititu: Frankie cheated on me with Corazon (screenshots)





Vlogger Maureen Waititu has dished out new details of why her relationship with her ex Frankie Just Gym It ended abruptly.

Maureen says that Frankie was already flirting with his current girlfriend socialite Corazon Kwamboka when they were still together.

In fact, she says Frankie and Corazon were already hooking up, while the fitness instructed was still committed to her.

Her rant was provoked by a fan who accused her of tarnishing Frankie’s name.

“Excuse me? Who are you to think you know me? Do you even know what I do for my kids? Should I speak about all the unspeakable things he’s done to me for you to understand how much I have covered that man? Did he or Kwamboka send you?” asked Maureen Waititu.

“Don’t even think about coming after me without knowing the other side of the story. Ps, if by screwing around with a socialite who he was flirting with when we were still together and knocking her up is what you call getting a mate, I pity your kind of thinking,” she went on.

Maureen and Frankie called it quits towards the end of last year, with the former opting to stay mum about the circumstances of their breakup until now.

This month, Corazon Kwamboka announced that she was expecting her first child with Frankie.

Frankie already has two sons with her ex Maureen.