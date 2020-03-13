Join our Telegram Channel
Mass cancellation of events after government directive

By Hilary Kimuyu March 13th, 2020 1 min read

Venues and concerts halls around the country are shutting their doors, following the Government advisory banning mass gatherings to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after the government on Friday suspended all public gatherings in the country following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus case in Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all inter-school events and conferences have been cancelled with immediate effect.

As a result, several events are being postponed or called off.

Events that have been cancelled include Churchill Show, Khanga Festival, he Nairobi Orchestra concert, the Zetech University Campus Hangout among others.

The pandemic has shut down borders, schools and events around the world because of health concerns.

The virus which exploded in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province has claimed 4,600 lives with over 126,000 people infected globally out of whom 67,000 have recovered.

