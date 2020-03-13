Mass cancellation of events after government directive

Venues and concerts halls around the country are shutting their doors, following the Government advisory banning mass gatherings to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after the government on Friday suspended all public gatherings in the country following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus case in Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all inter-school events and conferences have been cancelled with immediate effect.

As a result, several events are being postponed or called off.

Events that have been cancelled include Churchill Show, Khanga Festival, he Nairobi Orchestra concert, the Zetech University Campus Hangout among others.

Press Release for Churchill Show South C Edition. pic.twitter.com/wknUu7bfXD — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) March 13, 2020

🔴IMPORTANT UPDATE ON KHANGA FESTIVAL 2020 🔴 Following recent events we have made the painful decision to postpone our event scheduled for April 10 – 12th 2020. Till we see you again Beneath the Baobabs, long live #KhangaKulture!👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/Fe7fZwBB5V — khangafestival (@khangafestival) March 13, 2020

PSA from Zetech Uni. Dear student, in light of the Government Directive to ban all public gatherings ,THE CAMPUS HANGOUT scheduled for Today has been CANCELLED and will be held on a later date. therefore I will not be performing. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) March 13, 2020

The Nairobi Orchestra concert has been cancelled due to the recent news of COVID-19 in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/ZBPjWLroKm — Anko Jollof (@Kinama_Bantu) March 13, 2020

We've cancelled a workshop in Kenya next month following a ban on international travel implemented last week. From this week UK travel restricted as well. Teaching will go online from next week, field trip to Spain cancelled over Easter and even student field trip days cancelled. — Dr Katherine Baldock (@Kath_Baldock) March 13, 2020

The pandemic has shut down borders, schools and events around the world because of health concerns.

The virus which exploded in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province has claimed 4,600 lives with over 126,000 people infected globally out of whom 67,000 have recovered.