Mark Zuckerberg finally catches up with GBWhatsApp users

Mark Zuckerberg has finally caught up with users of the GBWhatsApp, an illegal clone of his multibillion-dollar instant messaging platform, WhatsApp.

Users of the replica app are able to link up with others using the genuine one.

But recently, WhatsApp, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $22 billion, has been temporarily banning users of its illicit imitation.

At first, a user is banned for about two minutes with a message: “You’re temporarily banned from WhatsApp because you may have violated our terms of service.”

MORE FEATURES

The message was accompanied by a countdown to when the ban would be listed. Those who continue using cloned app have the ban extended in subsequent bans.

In one instance, a user was banned for 36 years.

GBWhatsApp had more features. For instance, a user could enable anti-revoke feature, which made it possible to see a message even after a sender had deleted. Users are also able to hide some chats which are only accessible through a password.

That’s not all. A user is able to schedule a message to be sent at a later date and can also disable the “second tick”, meaning people will not tell if you have remove notification.