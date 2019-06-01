Capital FM hit by mass exodus as Maqbul Mohammed quits

Radio presenter and actor Maqbul Mohammed is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of individuals leaving Capital FM radio station.

Maqbul announced his departure on Friday through his social media platforms, urging his fans to tune in and listen to his last show at the radio station where he has been working for 12 years.

@CapitalFMKenya, one last time. Tune in now. ? — Maqbul Mohammed (@Maqbuli) May 31, 2019

Maqbul’s fans expressed their sadness by his departure from the station with many wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Teddy Wangui tweeted, “Tuned in and listening to the show, I wish you didn’t have to leave @Maqbuli, wish you the best of the best in your future endeavours, God bless.”

Kissykennysmart wrote, “I’ll miss you on 984 brathe. All the best out there.”

Ashley exclaimed, “Nooooo!”

MASS EXODUS

Maqbul’s decision to leave Capital FM comes a day after fellow presenter, Cess Mutungi, bid farewell to his fans during her Jam984 show.

Other presenters who left the station include My Two Cents co-hosts Sharon Mundia and Susan Wong.

Ms Wong, who is also a travel blogger, left in January this year and relocated to her home country Canada.

Sharon currently hosts the early morning breakfast show on NTV called Living with Ess.

Media personality Anita Nderu also left saying that it was time for her to conquer new challenges.