Cameroonian jazz maestro Emmanuel N'Djoke Dibango better known as Manu Dibango performs during a past edition of the Koroga Festival in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Highly acclaimed jazz maestro, Manu Dibango, will be the star guest performer during Safaricom’s International Jazz Day on May 1 at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi.

This will be Dibango’s maiden performance at Safaricom Jazz Day. Born in Douala, Cameroon in 1933, Dibango is well-known for his Grammy Award-winning track Soul Makossa.

The song topped the charts in 1973 and went on to be sampled by various musicians including the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and US-based Bajan star Rihanna.

OTHER PERFORMERS

With a catalogue of over 40 albums and several film soundtracks to his name, Dibango has enjoyed a music career spanning over five decades, during which he has worked with artistes such as Herbie Hancock, Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrel and the late Grammy Award nominee Hugh Masekela.

Dibango will be joined by his band, the Soul Makossa Gang and a sterling line-up of Kenyan jazz artistes including Mwai and The Truth, Afrosync, Edward Parseen and The Different Faces Band, James Gogo, Swahili Jazz Band, Chris Bittok and Eddie Grey.

Also set to perform are husband and wife duo Jacob and Kavutha Asiyo, Shamsi Music, Limericks, Mambo Tribe, Ghetto Classics and Nairobi Horns Project, who will be performing with Africa Plus from South Africa.