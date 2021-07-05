Man accused of shooting at police officers surrenders





A man linked to the shooting of two police officers and a woman at a popular entertainment joint along Thika road in Nairobi has surrendered to police.

Dickson Mararo presented himself to DCI Headquarters along Kiambu road on Monday accompanied by his lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

Mararo was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras at the scene of the fracas in which the three people sustained serious injuries.

But through his lawyer, he defended himself, claiming he was provoked.

“He had been provoked quite a number of times by these police officers who kept hitting on his girlfriend and trying to talk to her. They would even follow her when she went to the toilet. So it reached a breaking point where he had to involve a bouncer. But you can even see from the clip the guys confronting the bouncer and trying to attack my client,” Ombeta said on Monday at the DCI headquarters.

Initial reports indicate the argument between Constables Festus Musyoka Kavuthi and Lawrence Muturi, attached to Starehe DCI and Kasarani Petty Crime United respectively, could have been over a woman.

However, Kasarani sub-county police commander Peter Mwanzo ruled out the love triangle theory.

“Initial investigations have ruled out the love triangle theory. There was a conflict, and we are following up,” he said.

PC Musyoka and Nzisa were rushed to Nehema Uhai Hospital for treatment, after which the officer was transferred to the Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.

The other officer who sustained injures on his hand checked himself into Radiant Hospital in Pangani, where he was treated and discharged.