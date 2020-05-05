Mammito finally confirms rumours about her love affair with Butita

Churchill Show comedian Mammito has left her followers with more questions than answers after she shared a picture of fellow comedian Eddie Butita.

The two have, for the longest time, been rumoured to be dating.

The rumours were sparked by photos on social media captioned ‘Man Crush Monday’ and ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ and the two continually appearing on each other timelines back in 2017.

On Sunday, however, Mammito shared pictures of herself and Butita in what many have assumed is a confirmation of the relationship.

Mammito shared photos of herself holding Butita in what appears to have been a day of fun outdors.

She was however careful to indicate that the photos were taken before coronavirus pandemic.

“Back when it was legal to be outside Eddie Butita,” she captioned one of the pictures.

Other celebrities and their fans flocked the comment section, and this is what they wrote.

“Weh, goals ….. najua umepeleka aone maji,” comedian Mulamwah commented.

“Power couple,couple goals,” Milly Chebby wrote.

“Wewe na huyu mluhya siwaonangi vizuri !” Zepher_Endoli posted.

“Aaaaaaw love birds,” Teacher Wanjiku said.

“Na hii kitu niliskia kitambo 😁😁😁” Selebwa_Selebwa commented.

“Now instaDCI has confirmed the rumors,” Kimathi57 wrote.

” 😂😂😂no no no hiii siii back then hiii ni Leo 😂😂😂😂😂” Mr_Elguap_O commented.